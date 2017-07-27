Chester Bennington's Family Wants Private Memorial

Chester Bennington Family Wants Private Memorial

Chester Bennington's family wants to keep his funeral a close family and friends affair.

Sources close to the late Linkin Park frontman tell TMZ ... the family wants to keep the memorial intimate -- and while they're aware fans want to pay their respects ... the plan, for now, is a private ceremony. We're told the family just hasn't figured out how to give fans their moment to honor Chester.

As for Chester's final resting place -- we're told the family's not jumping at the offer to take the plot next to Chris Cornell at Hollywood Forever Cemetery because it's in such a public space.