Torrei Hart Check Yourself, Amber Rose ... Philly Folks Ain't Ugly

Torrei Hart Calls Out Amber Rose for Saying People from Philly are Ugly

EXCLUSIVE

Torrei Hart has some advice for Amber Rose -- who daringly declared people from South Philly aren't "traditionally attractive" -- but Torrei also has plenty of shots to take.

Torrei, a Philadelphia native herself, ripped Amber for setting a bad example for young women who look up to her. Amber caught heat for her "Drink Champs" interview with N.O.R.E. ... because she said it was a blessing and a curse to grow up beautiful while surrounded by ugly people.

#PressPlay: #AmberRose said she comes from a place where people "aren't traditionally attractive" and it has some people feeling some kinda way. Roomies, what y'all think? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Torrei doesn't hold back her criticism, which included accusing Amber of using plastic surgery to attain her beauty. Still, she tried to offer a positive note or 2 about Amber. Tried.

Amber has since tried to walk back her comments, claiming her words were taken out of context ... and she finds beauty in everyone.

Not sure Torrei's buying what Amber's selling.