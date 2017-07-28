Amy Schumer I Cleaned Up with These Dudes In the Tips Department!

Amy Schumer Visits Ex Co-Workers at Michael Jordan's Joint

Amy Schumer's gladly hanging on to her past, and to a couple old co-workers from back in her days waiting tables at Michael Jordan's famous restaurant.

Amy went back to Jordan's The Steak House Thursday in NYC ... where she used to be a server back in '04. These days Amy's hauling in a little more than she did then -- $37.5 mil in 2017, according to Forbes.

But she was still down to reminisce with Milton and Edgar -- who she worked with back then. Amy also posed with Eddie, who's now a service manager.

We're told Amy called in advance to order and pay for her meal -- filet mignon with a side of creamed spinach. Eddie hooked up Amy in MJ's private dining room.

And yeah, Amy paid it forward ... leaving an $80 cash tip on her $67 lunch tab.