Disney Legend Marty Sklar Dead at 83

Marty Sklar, legendary Imagineer and designer of Disney parks, died Thursday at his home in the Hollywood Hills.

Sklar was one of the company's last remaining links to Walt Disney. He started with Disney in 1955 and helped Walt market Disney World and Epcot Center. He went on to become the Mouse House's top Imagineer -- supervising the design of its parks in Paris, Tokyo and Shanghai.

He officially retired in 2009 as an Imagineering ambassador and, officially ... a Disney Legend.

Sklar was 83.