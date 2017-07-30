Blac Chyna Goes Redhead, Gets a Ton of Green for Club Appearance

Exclusive Details
Blac Chyna doesn't play when it comes to her money, and she made sure to get a giant wad of cash before her latest gig.
Chyna pulled up outside Project Club LA Saturday night -- she was hosting, but before the party could get started ... the money man had to come through. Our club sources say BC got $15k for the appearance, and we spotted a promoter getting into her ride with the goods.
Rocking new red hair, Chyna and bf Mechie finally strolled into the club after the transaction -- a great one for her. She only stayed about an hour.
Good money if ya can get it! Think she counted it?