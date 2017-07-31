Bobby V Says He Didn't Hire a Prostitute, He Was Extorted

Bobby V I Didn't Hire a Hooker ... I was Extorted!

Bobby V says he's the victim of extortion after a video surfaced of him allegedly skipping out on a prostitute.

Bobby's rep tells TMZ ... the R&B singer vehemently denies the person he hooked up with over the weekend was a prostitute, and says he's now being extorted after the person filming him realized who he was.

The rep went on to say, "Misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Valentino; during the encounter, Valentino was victimized and threatened by acts of extortion which continued after his departure was captured on video."

Bobby's rep also said he's reported the extortion attempt to law enforcement.

As for the claim made on social media that the woman was transgender -- the rep says Bobby had no idea.