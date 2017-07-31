Samuel L. Jackson Tells Autograph Seekers, 'I Ain't Signing Every F***ing Thing!'

Samuel L. Jackson I Ain't Signing Every F***ing Thing! (But I Have Signed These)

EXCLUSIVE

Samuel L. Jackson is always gonna be Samuel L., which means even when he's nicely signing a ton of autographs ... he's gonna drop an f-bomb or 2, and then he's gonna drop some knowledge.

We got Sam Sunday at LAX, where he was taking some time out to give fans his John Hancock ... and not just on photos. They threw everything but the kitchen sink at him, so we had to ask what's the weirdest thing he's ever been asked to sign. He didn't even pause.

We're with ya, Sam ... does seem to be the kinda thing you'd remember.