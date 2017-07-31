Tomi Lahren Claims Victory ... Chelsea's Coming Right!

Tomi Lahren Claims Victory Over Chelsea Handler at Politicon

EXCLUSIVE

Tomi Lahren 1, Chelsea Handler 0 -- at least that's how Tomi had her liberal-conservative showdown scored.

We got Tomi leaving Politicon in Pasadena, and asked her if the debate -- really more of spirited convo -- moved her ever so slightly toward the left. She showered some praise on Chelsea ... but then declared SHE made Chelsea lean right.

That's probably pushing it, and the actual score is probably a tie -- especially considering Tomi gives Obamacare just a tiny bit of praise in this clip.

Can't stay on Mom and Dad's plan forever!