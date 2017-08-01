Dana White: Tyron Woodley and I Spoke, We're Cool Now

Dana White I Spoke with Tyron Woodley ... We're Cool Now

Exclusive Details

Seems the war between Tyron Woodley and Dana White has cooled off ... with the UFC president telling TMZ Sports they finally talked things out after blasting each other in the media.

It all started after UFC 214 -- White ripped Tyron's performance against Demian Maia. Woodley fired back demanding a public apology from White or else he would "start leaking some sh*t that people don't want to be out in the wind."

We reached out to White to see where things stand and he told us, "Woodley and I talked and he said he was just pissed and upset and didn't mean it."

We also spoke with Tyron who says, "We good."

So, water under the bridge ... at least for now.