Floyd Mayweather Shows Off His 'Money' Jumper While Shooting Hoops

Floyd Mayweather My Jumper's Undefeated, Too!! Drains 11 Straight Shots

Conor McGregor better hope Floyd Mayweather's shots don't land like this on August 26 ... 'cause T.B.E. hit the hardwood Tuesday to show off his jumper ... and the dude couldn't miss.

Mayweather took a break from his boxing training to put on his best Ray Allen impression ... connecting with the bottom of the net an impressive 11 straight times.

We've seen Floyd's hoop game in the past ... and while he might not have the ideal height of a baller at 5'8", he sure has the shooter's touch ... when unguarded.