Kim Kardashian, LuMee Offer Proof There's No $100 Million Rip-off

Kim K There Was No $100 Mil Rip-off! LuMee Got Gov't Approval

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian and LuMee -- makers of her fave illuminated phone case -- say they have proof they didn't steal another company's tech, and it includes a government stamp of approval.

LuMee is firing back at the $100 million lawsuit filed by Snaplight ... saying if anything, it's the one getting ripped off. In fact, LuMee points out it sued Snaplight first, back in November 2016.

In those docs, obtained by TMZ, LuMee includes its own patent, which was issued in 2016, and acknowledges Snaplight also has a patent -- issued in 2013. Still, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved LuMee ... meaning there are likely meaningful differences between the products.

TMZ broke the story ... Kim's company got sued by Snaplight, which says LuMee -- armed with Kim's promotions -- is killing it in sales.

Snaplight tells us it's ready to go to war.