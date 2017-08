'Deadpool 2' Star Zazie Beetz Arrives in Style as Domino!!!

'Deadpool 2' Star Zazie Beetz Arrives in Style as Domino!!!

"Deadpool 2" is coming in hot and loaded -- literally -- with the unveiling of Domino.

Zazie Beetz -- best known for her role on FX's "Atlanta" -- will star as the savage mercenary Domino, who ultimately joins the good guys. Beetz was filming alongside her stunt double in Vancouver, and buzz about her debut started building after Ryan Reynolds tweeted a photo of Zazie in her costume.

Her look was so on point, even Deadpool comic book artist, Rob Liefeld, roared with approval on Twitter.