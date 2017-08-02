Broncos Owner's Son Is a Wanted Man, Arrest Warrant Issued

Broncos Owner's Son Wanted Man ... Arrest Warrant Issued

The son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen is now a wanted man -- just days after being released from DUI following a DUI arrest -- because now there's a warrant out for him.

After John Bowlen was busted for drunk driving in San Luis Obispo on Sunday, officials in Colorado filed court papers seeking to revoke his probation stemming from a 2015 domestic violence case.

According to the court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, the Arapahoe County District Attorney argued that Bowlen violated several terms of his probation ... including getting arrested, failing to complete community service, failing to get a mental health evaluation, failure to get drug treatment and more.

A Colorado judge immediately issued a bench warrant for Bowlen -- who also wasn't supposed to leave the state as part of his plea deal.

Bowlen used to work in the marketing dept. for the Broncos -- but is no longer employed by the team.