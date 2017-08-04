Beyonce Bottoms Up And Twins Out!!!

Beyonce Says Bottoms Up, Twins Out Too!!!

Beyonce been drankin' ... and it doesn't look to be hurting the twins at all.

Bey and Jay-Z recently did some wine tasting in Beverly Hills. We don't know the winery or the vintage they're sampling ... but we do know her wardrobe is perfect for the occasion! For any occasion, really.

Rumi and Sir were born back on June 13, and while they might be breastfeeding -- all evidence points to it -- a few sips are generally okay. The Surgeon General recommends waiting at least 4 hours before serving up the milk though.

Anyone else jonesin' for cookies?