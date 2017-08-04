New STD Lawsuit Against Usher, 2 More Women and a Man

Usher New STD Lawsuit Filed By 2 Women and a Man

The Usher scandal -- that he allegedly has herpes and had sexual contact with individuals without telling them -- is about to get bigger, because 2 women and a man are going to file a lawsuit claiming Usher exposed them to the STD.

Celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom says she'll file the suit Monday in California and hold a news conference in NYC to correspond with the filing. One of the women will appear at the news conference. The 2 others will remain anonymous and will appear in the lawsuits only as Jane Doe and John Doe.

Bloom says all 3 individuals claim to have had sexual contact with Usher after 2012, and he failed to warn them he allegedly had an STD.

We reached out to Usher's camp ... so far no word back.