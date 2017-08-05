Shannon Briggs Boxing Schmoxing ... I Started A Sports Agency!!

Shannon Briggs Says He Started His Own Sports Agency

If you thought Shannon Briggs was gonna sit on his ass during his ban from boxing, you were DEAD WRONG, 'cause the champ is making use of his time by starting his own sports agency.

Briggs got slapped with a 6-month suspension last month after testing positive for elevated levels of testosterone, a violation under world anti-doping standards.

We talked to Shannon, and he told TMZ Sports he deeply regrets disappointing all his fans, but that doesn't mean he's gonna wait for the world to pass him by.

"I just did a huge deal with an entertainment fund, and now we're gonna have Let's Go Champ Sports & Entertainment."

Shannon says he's gonna sign all types of athletes: boxing, basketball, football, even cricket, and says he has $200 mil dollars worth to back the venture.

