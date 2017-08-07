Lisa Vanderpump & Ken Todd Sued for Getting Ruff at Dog Charity ... They Deny the Attack

Lisa Vanderpump & Husband Sued for Alleged Assault On Dog Rescue Exec

Lisa Vanderpump's husband assaulted a dog rescue's executive for not playing ball -- so claims the rescue operation in a new lawsuit, but Lisa says the allegation's all bark ... no bite.

Spot Rescue is suing Ken Todd, Lisa and the Vanderpump Dog Foundation claiming Ken got pissed when Spot's executive director refused to provide pooches for a fundraiser gala Vanderpump sponsored.

According to docs, Spot's executive refused because it's against company policy -- but Ken got pissed. He allegedly threw her against a wall and yelled, "Do you know who I am? I will ruin your life!"

The director relented and sent dogs to the event, but when it came time to split the $64,000 raised, Ken shorted the operation ... according to Spot Rescue. In the suit, the org says Ken offered partial payment, but only if the exec released him from liability for the assault.

Lisa denies Ken touched anyone. She adds, "It was a beautiful event with friends who donated to the charity," and there was no deal to split profits with Spot Rescue. She says it only asked for money after seeing how much dough they raised.