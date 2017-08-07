Rihanna Unveils Stunning Outfit in Barbados!!!

Rihanna Sparkles in Barbados!!!

Rihanna blossomed into a feathered beauty for one of Barbados' biggest celebrations.

RiRi's stealing the spotlight with this incredible gem of an outfit as she gets ready for the Grand Kadooment -- marking the end of of the world-famous Crop Over Festival.

No doubt Rihanna will stand out even in a sea of bright and shiny outfits lining the streets for the carnival and parade. And, in case you don't subscribe to "a picture's worth 1,000 words" ... here she is in all her glory with a lil shimmy.