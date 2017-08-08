Chris Brown Can't Resist Rihanna ... Comments On Pic, Pisses Off Fans

Chris Brown came for Rihanna again ... now her fans are going after him.
RiRi's ridiculously hot photo Monday from the Crop Over Festival in Barbados was too much for even the guy convicted of beating her to resist. Brown left the googly eyes emoji as a comment on Rihanna's IG post, and the backlash started immediately.
A few choice words for him:
- ur ass better stay away from her don't even as much LOOK at her account SMH
- go away demon
- leave
- Can we all give a collective "BOII WTF U THINKIN" to Chris Brown's comment on Rihanna's insta????
The answer to the last one is definitely yes. While Brown's no longer on probation for beating his ex, we're guessing his lawyers would agree this is a bad look.