Globetrotters Hit Insane Trick Shot from Flying Helicopter!

Harlem Globetrotters Hit Insane Shot From Flying Helicopter!

In what might be the greatest trick shot video ever, Harlem Globetrotters star Bull Bullard took off in a helicopter at Morey's Piers in NJ ... and sank a shot from 210 FEET in the clouds!!

The Globetrotters claim the shot is a world record -- the highest shot from an aircraft ever!

It's just another highlight in a string of incredible trick shots from the Globetrotters -- who've also done it from land, sea and a roller coaster.