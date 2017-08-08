Globetrotters Hit Insane Trick Shot from Flying Helicopter!

Breaking News
THE GLOBETROTTERS JUST HIT A TRICK SHOT WHILE FLYING!!!
In what might be the greatest trick shot video ever, Harlem Globetrotters star Bull Bullard took off in a helicopter at Morey's Piers in NJ ... and sank a shot from 210 FEET in the clouds!!
The Globetrotters claim the shot is a world record -- the highest shot from an aircraft ever!
It's just another highlight in a string of incredible trick shots from the Globetrotters -- who've also done it from land, sea and a roller coaster.