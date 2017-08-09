Broncos' Garret Bolles Spit Shamed At Rookie Hot Dog Eating Contest

Breaking News

Denver Broncos rookie Garett Bolles is no Joey Chestnut -- and was booed out of a rookie hot dog eating contest last night when he grabbed a trashcan and prepared to blow chunks.

Bolles -- the 20th pick in the '17 draft -- lined up next to guys like Cameron Hunt, Elijah Wilkinson and Jake Butt to put on a wiener gobbling show for the vets and coaches.

Hunt crushed it ... Bolles blew it.

The team was so disappointed in the lineman, they gave him the "Game of Thrones" shame treatment -- chanting at him as he left the contest without a shirt or his pride.

C'mon dog ... do better.