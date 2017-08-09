Snoop Crashes Mayweather's Boxing Gym ... Let's Hug It Out!

He might work for the UFC, but Snoop Dogg is a BIG fan of Floyd Mayweather -- and bro'd down with the boxer at his private gym in Vegas this week.

Snoop was blown away by Floyd's gym -- and said he LOVED the fact Floyd's an owner, not a renter.

Floyd's used to VIP's in his training center -- he's hosted everyone from 50 Cent to Rick Ross and DeMar DeRozan.

The two seemed to get along -- Floyd even complimented Snoop's cologne.

Snoop is currently a commentator on "Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series" -- but seems interested in a boxing gig as well ... telling the people at Showtime to holla at him.