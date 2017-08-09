Tiger Woods Bitch, Plead LIVE STREAM

Tiger Woods to Enter Plea In DUI Case (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Tiger Woods' DUI case is about to go in front of a judge -- he's set to be arraigned in a Florida courtroom early Wednesday morning ... and TMZ Sports is live streaming the whole thing.

The golfer is expected to enter a plea stemming from the May 29 incident -- when cops found Woods passed out behind the wheel of his banged up Mercedes-Benz around 2 AM.

Woods was completely out of it -- but insisted he wasn't drunk, it was an unexpected reaction to mixed prescription medication.

Tiger has been charged with 3 misdemeanor counts -- DUI, reckless driving and improper stopping. If convicted on all counts he could face up to 9 months in jail.

However, since it's Tiger's first DUI arrest, he'll most likely get probation, fines and community service.

The hearing is set for 5:30 AM PT -- stay tuned.