TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Tiger Woods Bitch, Plead LIVE STREAM

8/9/2017 5:00 AM PDT

Tiger Woods to Enter Plea In DUI Case (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Tiger Woods' DUI case is about to go in front of a judge -- he's set to be arraigned in a Florida courtroom early Wednesday morning ... and TMZ Sports is live streaming the whole thing. 

The golfer is expected to enter a plea stemming from the May 29 incident -- when cops found Woods passed out behind the wheel of his banged up Mercedes-Benz around 2 AM. 

Woods was completely out of it -- but insisted he wasn't drunk, it was an unexpected reaction to mixed prescription medication.  

Tiger has been charged with 3 misdemeanor counts -- DUI, reckless driving and improper stopping. If convicted on all counts he could face up to 9 months in jail. 

However, since it's Tiger's first DUI arrest, he'll most likely get probation, fines and community service. 

The hearing is set for 5:30 AM PT -- stay tuned.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web