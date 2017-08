GMA's Lara Spencer This Just In .... My Body's Straight Fire!!!

GMA's Lara Spencer's Bikini Body is Straight Fire

There once was a newswoman in Nantucket ...

Whose body was so bangin', everyone wanted to ... compliment it.

Here's 48-year-old Lara Spencer absolutely MURDERING a striped blue bikini this week while vacationing with her family in Massachusetts.

Bonus points for the alcoholic (we think) beverage.

BTW, Lara is a former division 1 college athlete -- she was on the diving team at Penn State. Now, she keeps in shape by playing tennis and running.

Does a body good.