Kris Jenner I'm a Proud Mama 'Cause Kylie Will Be Worth a Bil!!!

Kris Jenner Says She is a Proud Mother As Kylie Eyes Billionaire Status

EXCLUSIVE

Kris Jenner was beaming with joy on the eve of her youngest daughter's 20th birthday ... as Kylie's billionaire prospects loom large.

Kris was leaving Craig's Wednesday night in WeHo and stopped to chat with fans and photogs and was unusually chatty ... which makes sense given the news Kylie scored $420 mil off her cosmetics line in just the last 18 months.

She's also proud of Kylie's new show, "Life of Kylie," although she stopped short of saying it'll beat 'KUWTK.'

Hey, the mother-daughter bond only goes so far!