Congresswoman Maxine Waters Says Avoid War with North Korea at All Costs

EXCLUSIVE

Congresswoman Maxine Waters says Donald Trump is misdirected with his saber rattling directed at Kim Jong-un ... because she think we MUST avoid war.

Waters was leaving Mastro's in Bev Hills Wednesday when our photog asked how she would handle the escalating threats. She made it clear ... she thinks the U.S. can't afford to go to war, and she's not talking money.

She also thinks the President is bluffing with his "fire and fury" warning. On that, the jury is out.