Michael Flynn Don't Bug Me Anymore

Michael Flynn doesn't want anything to do with the raging Russian brouhaha ... that he made clear.

We got Trump's former National Security Adviser Friday morning at Reagan National Airport in D.C. ... and he bristled at our photog who asked if the end game of the Democrats is to impeach the Prez.

Flynn, who was forced out for lying to the Veep about a convo with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., was in civilian mode and blew off for parts unknown.