'Bachelor in Paradise' DeMario Jackson Wears 'Show The Tape' T-Shirt

DeMario Jackson's nothing if not confident ... that the footage of the controversial hot tub incident between him and Corinne Olympios will clear his name.

The "Bachelor in Paradise" outcast hit up Doheny Room in Weho Friday night clearly looking to make a statement with his wardrobe -- he wants 'BIP' producers to show the tape.

Unfortunately for DeMario ... Warner Bros. says the infamous hot tub footage that shut down production of the reality show will not be aired.

A trailer for the upcoming season of 'Paradise' did tease DeMario and Corinne's hookup, though ... and we're still awaiting their reunion show. So no -- we're not done with DeMario yet.