Patrick Schwarzenegger, Hasta La Vista, Bacon!!!

Patrick Schwarzenegger took his model girlfriend Abby Champion for a late lunch Friday, much to the chagrin of a pig who has left this earth.

Arnold's 23-year-old son chowed down on bacon with Abby Champion during an afternoon that included a couple's massage. It's clearly good to be a Schwarzenegger.

Interesting ... Patrick's been with Abby for more than a year. She moved out from Birmingham, Alabama to pursue modeling and Patrick swooped in ... in about 5 seconds.

Again ... it's good to be a Schwarzenegger.