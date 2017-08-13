Tom Cruise Tried, Failed 'Mission Impossible' Building Stunt at Least Twice

EXCLUSIVE
Tom Cruise's injuries on the set of "Mission Impossible 6" might be more severe than previously thought ... 'cause he tried and failed his building stunt jump at least twice.
TMZ has obtained a second video showing Tom Sunday attempting to clear a building with one giant hop during filming for "MI:6" ... and like the first clip, he fails here too -- this time perhaps more miserably.
The hit against the side of the building sounds crushing -- and considering he tried this at least twice -- it raises questions as to how seriously he's hurt ... and whether this might affect the rest of production.
We've placed a call in to Tom's reps and Paramount Pictures ... so far no word back.