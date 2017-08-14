'Deadpool 2' 911 Call 'Stunt Actor was Airborne Through the Building'

Panic ensued after a "Deadpool 2" stuntwoman went airborne and through a glass windowpane before she was pronounced dead.

In the emergency dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ, you hear the dispatcher describe the harrowing moments that led to the fatal accident in Vancouver. The woman lost control of the motorcycle and wasn't moving after crashing through the glass window.

As we reported ... witnesses say the stuntwoman did not apply the brakes before crashing.

The death comes exactly one month after another stunt actor died from his injuries following a stunt gone wrong on the set of 'Walking Dead.'