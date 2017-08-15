'Making The Band' Dylan Dili Talks Spitting Hot Fire With Dave Chappelle, Reunion

The real Dylan Dili from Diddy's "Making The Band" finally getting the chance to meet his impersonator, Dave Chappelle, was no accident and it wasn't easy to orchestrate either.
Chappelle's sketch mocking Diddy's reality show and Dylan is now considered legendary, and it's pretty surprising the two hadn't met until the real Dylan literally had to make a charge for it at an event he knew Chappelle was going to be appearing at last Friday in Brooklyn.
When we got Dylan Tuesday he was still buzzing from the encounter. He's got a debut coming out, but seemed pretty gung-ho on a "Making The Band" reunion.
For those who grew up watching me... you know how epic and amazing this was. My first time meeting @chappellercmh. My album is coming Sep 15th. I guess the stars lined up at the perfect time. Bless up to @wyclefjean @diddy and everyone else I reunited with this year. Now let's move forward. You get it now? #pain2Power #1StopMedia #VpalMusic #ReelViews ▶️‼️SHARE AND TAG! 😊🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏾