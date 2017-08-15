Tim Tebow Makes Best Grandma Video Ever

Fact: Grandma Margaret is a HUGE Tim Tebow fan.

Fact: Miss Margaret's grandson wanted to surprise her with a video shout-out from Tim Tebow.

Fact: What ensues ... is definitely gonna give you the feels.

The grandson of the year, Danny Terp, found Tebow in Tampa where the superstar was playing in a minor league baseball game with the St. Lucie Mets.

He asked Tim to give a message to his grandmother -- who's recovering from a stroke -- and without hesitation, Tebow delivered.

Danny brought the video to Miss Margaret and played it for her ... and it's a pretty amazing moment.

Terp tweeted about it ... writing, "Shoutout to Tim for the shoutout to his biggest fan. Definitely made my Grandma's day. Biggest smile she's had since her stroke."