Infomercial Salesman Chef Tony 'Memba Him?!

Anthony "Chef Tony" Notaro gained famed for his cutting-edge sales skills on his informercials for Miracle Blade and other awesome items like TastiWave, SmartLidz, Wonder Cooker and Funnel Cake Kit. Guess what he looks like now!