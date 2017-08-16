Cris Carter Says Ezekiel Elliot Is NOT A Fantasy First Rounder

EXCLUSIVE
Cris Carter says Ezekiel Elliot's fantasy value is just like his recent off-the=field conduct ... shaky at best, telling TMZ Sports Zeke's suspension makes him a no-go as a fantasy 1st rounder.
We got Carter and his FS1 on-air partner Nick Wright in NYC and asked the NFL expert what Elliot's 6-game ban means to the fantasy crowd.
One the one hand, Zeke ran for 1,600 yards and 15 TD's last year so you want that, on the other hand 6 games is huge chunk of the NFL season.
So what to do?
Carter says if you're talking about the 1st round ... pass like Dak Prescott.