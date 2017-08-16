NFLPA Fires Back At NFL: They're Liars & Hypocrites

NFL Players Association Fires Back At NFL For Zeke Statement They're Liars & Hypocrites

The NFL Players Association is firing back at the NFL for its recent statement on the Zeke Elliott case ... calling them hypocrites and liars who should be ashamed for "stooping to new lows."

The scathing statement is in direct response to NFL's release on Wednesday ... where they accused the PA of "spreading derogatory information to the media about the victim in the Ezekiel Elliott discipline case."

The Players Association released the following statement.

"The public statement issued on behalf of every NFL owner is a lie. The NFLPA categorically denies the accusations made in this statement. We know the league office has a history of being exposed for its lack of credibility."

"This is another example of the NFL's hypocrisy on display and an attempt to create a sideshow to distract from their own failings in dealing with such serious issues. They should be ashamed for stooping to new lows."