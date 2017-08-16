'RHOA' Star Peter Thomas Has a Spin-off Show in the Works with Bravo

'RHOA' Star Peter Thomas Spin-Off Show in the Works with Bravo

EXCLUSIVE

Peter Thomas -- the guy who brought a knife to a ... well ... fight -- could be getting his own spin-off show after splitting from Cynthia Bailey on 'RHOA.'

Production sources tell us Peter and Bravo started filming a pilot focusing on his club in Charlotte, NC, Club One -- think "Vanderpump Rules."

We're told the show will cover Peter's life owning and managing the club in the aftermath of his breakup with Cynthia last year on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta.' We're told it's highly unlikely Cynthia will come on as a guest.

You'll recall ... Peter pulled a box cutter on Kenya Moore's ex, Matt Jordan, in March during a brawl the 2 had in the middle of a radio interview. At the time, he claimed self-defense.

We're told the network is happy with what it's seeing and it's looking like the show will make air.

Hey ... why wouldn't it? The drama's so thick, you could cut it with a ... forget it.