Barcelona Terrorist Ranted Recently Against Israel On Facebook

Barcelona Terrorist Recently Ranted Against Israel On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE

The man who drove a van into a crowd of people in Barcelona, killing as many as 13, was recently railing over the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Driss Oukabir, who has been arrested in connection with the attack, shared a post on July 21 showing graphic photos and video of a child appearing to be manhandled by an Israeli soldier.

The translated caption reads, "Alas! what has happened to our Arabism. Even the children haven't been rescued from the Israeli occupation. Post this video to be watched by the whole people in the world."

The message was posted just days after 2 Israeli officers were killed in a shooting in Jerusalem's Old City.

Oukabir's Facebook profile has just been removed.