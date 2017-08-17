Mike Vick Responds to Charlottesville Virginia Will 'Get it Right'

Mike Vick Responds to Charlottesville Attack: Virginia Will 'Get it Right'

EXCLUSIVE

Mike Vick says his home state of Virginia WILL overcome the politically charged violence in Charlottesville ... telling TMZ Sports he has faith in the people of the commonwealth.

"Virginia's home -- I love Virginia," the QB told us outside Mastro's in L.A. "We'll get it right, trust me."

President Trump's been under fire for his reaction to the events in Virginia, and we asked Vick about 45's response, but Mike chose to stay mum on that topic.

He did however weigh in on the whole Ezekiel Elliott situation, showing a little bit of support for the embattled Dallas Cowboys star.