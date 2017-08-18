Kris Jenner Cracks Up Laughing at the Thought of Kylie Marrying Travis Scott

Kris Jenner Kylie Marrying Travis Scott Is a Laughing Matter!!!

Kris Jenner took in a comedy after dinner -- a question about her youngest daughter getting married.

Kris was leaving Nobu Los Angeles Thursday night with bf Corey Gamble when a pap asked if Kylie's boyfriend, Travis Scott, has her blessing to join the family ... and she thought it was hilarious.

Hard to say how the couple should feel about Kris' reaction. On one hand, Kylie's only 20 so her mom may just think it's ridiculous to think about her tying the knot.

On the other hand ... ouch.

Travis should probably stick to giving Kylie butterflies for a while ... and hold off on a ring.