Six Flags Over Texas Removes Confederate States of America Flag

Six Flags Over Texas waved the white flag ... it's removed the Confederate States of America flag.
The decision comes just 1 day after TMZ reported the theme park was standing firm ... keeping the Confederate flag flying high post-Charlottesville. A park official had told us there's a fundamental difference between the flag they fly and the Confederate Battle flag ... we weren't buying it.
The park's now done a 180, replacing all 6 flags with American flags.
Here's their party line ... "At Six Flags Over Texas we strive every single day to make people happy and to create a fun, thrilling and safe family friendly experience for our guests. We always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us."