Madonna Unveils All 6 Children at 59th Birthday Bash

This is the first pic we've ever seen of Madonna with her 6 kids.

The photo was taken in celebration of the singer's 59th, gypsy-themed birthday party in Italy.

Check out Rocco, 17, David, 11 Lourdes, 20, Mercy James 11, and 4-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

The proud mama made a grand entrance, riding a horse into the party but, appropriately -- not in a Lady Godiva way.

Kinda funny ... she forgets the words to the song. "B-Day Song." That's what happens when mama sings her own songs at her party.