S.I. Swimsuit Model Samantha Hoopes: Here's Why I Stopped Dating Athletes

Hear that noise? It's the sound of every athlete banging his head against the wall for not shooting his shot with Samantha Hoopes sooner ... 'cause the S.I. bikini model's steering clear of ballers for good.
We spoke with the smokin' hot 26-year-old about her decision to quit bangin' athletes ... and she says jocks are just too "messy" for her liking.
Hoopes has been spotted out with Russell Wilson in the past and publicly gushed about Blake Griffin ... but she clearly eyes guys in a different field now.
Sorry, fellas ...