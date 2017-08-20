Russell Simmons We Didn't Honor Hitler So Why Honor Robert E. Lee?

Russell Simmons is clear as a bell ... we wouldn't think about erecting a statue honoring Adolf Hitler, so what's the argument for doing the same with Robert E. Lee?

We got Russell out Saturday at Tao in Hollywood and didn't hesitate ... honoring people with bad intentions is simply wrong.

Russell was into honoring someone ... Dick Gregory, who passed Saturday. Russell says Gregory inspired Def Comedy Jam which helped launch the careers of a number of African American comedians, including Dave Chapell, Chris Rock and Chris Tucker.