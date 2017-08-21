'American Idol' Alum William Hung Brings Down The House in Arizona

'American Idol' Alum William Hung I'm Kind Of a Big Deal ... In Chandler, Arizona

"American Idol" alum William Hung can still pack a full house, which is exactly what happened on Saturday night at a bar in Arizona.

Will -- who went viral for his attempt at Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" on 'A.I.' in 2004 -- played at the Third Base bar in Chandler.

We're told the bar booked him for $1k and paid for his airfare and travel just so he could perform there, and Will managed to bring in some 250 patrons.

Will lived it up like a true VIP ... he got his own booth and ended up signing autographs and taking pics with fans, who also bought him shots. We'd say it helped with the nerves but, judging from the footage, he's a pro.