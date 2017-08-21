George & Amal Clooney Parents' Night Out in Italy

George and Amal Clooney took a break from baby duty Sunday night and decided to go to a restaurant that rivals their fame.

George and Amal hit up Harry's Bar at the Piazza Risorgimento in Lake Como. She looks amazing ... remember, she dropped the twins 2 months ago.

Kinda funny ... Amal got all spiffy in a glowing green dress, but George didn't follow suit, or anything even close.

Can't blame George for dressing down ... guy's gotta be losing sleep these days, or he just doesn't care 'cause he's worth half a billion.