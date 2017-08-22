Scooter Braun Democrats Push Him To Run for Cali Governor

Scooter Braun, Democrats Push Him To Run for California Governor

Scooter Braun will be running for Governor of California ... if some very powerful CA democrats have their way.

We've learned a number of Democratic fundraisers and political operatives in the state have approached Braun, because they believe, as one source put it, the current candidates -- Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa are flawed.

Braun, who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Usher and Kanye, has immersed himself in the Democratic political system over the last year ... doing fundraising for Hillary Clinton.

We're told there was something of a groundswell -- Scooter for Governor -- after he gave an emotional speech at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert to raise money for the victims of the terror attack.

No word on whether Scooter is seriously considering a run, or whether he'll change his name if he does ... but there's definitely interest from the Democratic Party.