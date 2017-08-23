Anti-Trump Protester Gets Rubber Bullet to the Crotch!!!

Anti-Trump Protester Awww Nuts!!! Shot with Rubber Bullet

Protesting Donald Trump comes at a price sometimes ... just ask the guy whose family jewels got blasted during a clash with Phoenix cops.

First off, we should say it was reportedly a rubber bullet that smashed the guy square in his crotch -- but hey, that's still a bullet. The guy was part of a group protesting outside the President's Tuesday night rally, and while he was armed with a mask to ward off tear gas ... he clearly forgot a cup.

Thomas Jefferson said a little rebellion now and then is a good thing. Of course, he never took a shot to the nuts. Far as we know.