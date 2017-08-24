Charlottesville Riot Protester Chris Cantwell Mug Shot Photo After Arrest

EXCLUSIVE
Christopher Cantwell, the guy featured in the Vice doc about the Charlottesville rally, posed for his pic at the cop shop.
A stone-faced Cantwell glared into the camera Wednesday after turning himself in. He was booked for malicious release of dangerous gas causing injury, assault using acid and unlawful release of a dangerous gas causing injury.
Cantwell was a focal point of the documentary, and you see him clear as day pepper spray a counter-protester at the demonstration that turned violent and deadly.