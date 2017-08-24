TMZ

Oscar De La Hoya Conor Won't Land a Single Punch!

8/24/2017 12:45 AM PDT

Oscar De La Hoya: Conor Won't Land a Single Punch!

EXCLUSIVE

Oscar De La Hoya tells TMZ Sports ... Conor McGregor won't connect ONE SINGLE SHOT during his fight with Floyd Mayweather

Not one.

He's serious.

Oscar has been a loud opponent of the fight from the start -- saying boxing fans should focus on world-class matchups like Canelo vs. GGG and Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai.

But get this, despite his war of words with Dana White -- ya know, when Dana cussed him out -- Oscar says the two have buried the hatchet. "That's my man. There's no tension whatsoever."

