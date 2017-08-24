Oscar De La Hoya: Conor Won't Land a Single Punch!

EXCLUSIVE
Oscar De La Hoya tells TMZ Sports ... Conor McGregor won't connect ONE SINGLE SHOT during his fight with Floyd Mayweather.
Not one.
He's serious.
Oscar has been a loud opponent of the fight from the start -- saying boxing fans should focus on world-class matchups like Canelo vs. GGG and Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai.
But get this, despite his war of words with Dana White -- ya know, when Dana cussed him out -- Oscar says the two have buried the hatchet. "That's my man. There's no tension whatsoever."
Check out the "TMZ Sports" TV show weeknights on FS1.